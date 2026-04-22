Labour are predicted to have their worst results in London since the 1970s, according to a major new poll.

Polling carried out by YouGov for Sky News projects that Labour will see big losses across the capital in May’s local elections, when every London borough councillor seat will be up for election.

According to the polling, Labour will lose control of six councils they currently control, leaving them with 15 councils in London.

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Whilst this will still make them the biggest party in London, their vote share is also predicted to drop to 26%, down 16 points.

At the same time, the Greens and Reform are expected to make significant gains.

YouGov's London council election MRP forecasts breakthrough for the Greens and Reform UK in the capital, but with close races in many boroughs



# of boroughs where party has highest vote share, central projection

Lab: 15 (-6 from 2022)

Con: 5 (-1)

Grn: 4 (+4)

LD: 4 (+1)

Ref: 3… pic.twitter.com/3ofLUWp3LR — YouGov (@YouGov) April 22, 2026

The Green Party are projected to win control of four councils (Hackney, Lambeth, Lewisham and Waltham Forest), whilst also taking the second-highest share of the vote across the city (22%).

This will be the first time the party has ever gained control of a London council.

Meanwhile, Reform are predicted to win three councils, in Barking and Dagenham, Bromley, and Havering.

However, their share of the vote is expected to be much lower, on 14%, which would leave them in fifth in the capital.

Across the capital as a whole, YouGov's London election MRP shows big increases in Green and Reform UK support since the 2022 council elections



Labour: 26% (-16 from 2022)

Greens: 22% (+10)

Conservatives: 17% (-9)

Lib Dems: 15% (+1)

Reform UK: 14% (+14)

Others: 6% (=)… pic.twitter.com/x6dvwNXfHu — YouGov (@YouGov) April 22, 2026

It’s looking like bad news for the Tories in London as well, with the party set to lose control of one council and take 17% of the city-wide vote, a drop of nine points on 2022.

And it could be a relatively positive result for the Lib Dems who could pick up another London council in the form of Merton.