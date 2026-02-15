Perhaps for the first time, we’re seeing Donald Trump enter a slump he can’t get out of. According to The Economist’s live tracker, the president has harboured a negative approval rating for almost a year, dropping to a record low this month. Lucky for him, Liz Truss is in town.

Need a boost? Don’t worry, Liz Truss has arrived

The 50-year-old made a stop-off to visit Trump over the weekend, meeting him at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida. She posed for a photo with him, stating that billionaire was ‘right about everything’. At least she knows how to win over her audience here…

Liz Truss as PM – yes, it happened

The UK’s shortest-ever reigning Prime Minister didn’t even make 50 days in office, following her disastrous mini-budget announcement in 2022. The markets went haywire, and her tax-slashing vision was soundly rejected. Her own approval rating plunged to near-impressive depths.

Since leaving Downing Street, Truss was also ousted as an MP by voters in her former constituency, and has done what every other right-winger seems to do these days, by starting a podcast. Her political capital is at an all-time low – which, at least, is something she shares with Mr. Trump.

Trump Slump continues in 2026

The Republican leader has seen his approval rating drop to -18 in February. It’s worse than anything he recorded during his slightly more moderate first-term and, by a substantial margin, is worse figure than Joe Biden saw during his four years in the Oval Office.

Political scandals have dogged Donald since he was re-elected in November 2024. Alongside accusations of corruption and economic mismanagement, the release of the Epstein Files has been particularly damaging – and he is mentioned thousands of times in the documents.

Details of his meeting with Liz Truss remain in short supply. He probably wasn’t asking her for advice on remaining in public office, and we doubt she was too keen to mention ‘the lettuce’. Either way, the ex-PM remains a staunch supporter of Trump, and she continues to court the ‘MAGA-sphere’.