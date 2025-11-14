The BBC’s left-wing bias was on display again after yet another Reform mouthpiece appeared on Question Time.

The BBC has been at the centre of a storm this week after a leaked memo on impartiality by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, sparked the resignation of director general Tim Davie and CEO of news Deborah Furness.

The 19-page memo ruled the broadcaster gave the impression that he told supporters he would march with them to the US Capitol to “fight like hell” through the way they spliced together two parts of his infamous January 6 speech.

The controversy sparked the usual pile-on from the right wing media on the BBC, with usual lines of ‘left-wing bias’ being parroted by the likes of the Telegraph, Daily Mail and GB News.

In response, many on the left have simply pointed to the amount of air-time the BBC give to Reform UK, a party with five MPs in the House of Commons.

The most glaring case study for this is Question Time. This week, yet another Reform representative appeared on the political programme, making him the fifth Reform voice to appear on Question Time in nine weeks.

The previous Reform cheerleaders to appear on the show since it returned from a summer break in September are:

There has now been 9 episodes of #BBCQT since it returned from its summer break



A Reform representative/mouthpiece has appeared on 5 of them:



Kruger – Nov 13

Goodwin – Oct 30

Dorries – Oct 23

Yusuf – Oct 9

Tice – Sept 25



But please tell me more about the BBC’s left wing bias pic.twitter.com/zsLTgBTU7f — David (@Zero_4) November 13, 2025

Meanwhile, the Green Party – who only have one MP less than Reform – have only had one representative on the programme in the same time period.

It’s such obvious left-wing bias!