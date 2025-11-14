Ken Clarke told it how it is during a Question Time appearance this week as he laid bare Reform’s incompetency in governing on Kent County Council.

The Tory peer and former chancellor appeared on the BBC programme alongside Reform MP Danny Kruger, Your Party co-founder Zarah Sultana and Labour minister Alex Davies-Jones.

During the debate, the panel discussed how Britain could expect better services without people having to pay higher taxes.

After Kruger put forward the Reform point of view, arguing they would fix the country’s ills, Clarke interjected to remind those watching what has happened in Kent, where the party control the county council.

Since taking power of one of the largest local authorities in the country, Reform have been keen to use Kent as a case study to prove they are responsible enough to govern.

But instead, they’ve overseen months of chaos and resignations, which Clarke was keen to point out.

He told Kruger: “I live in a county with a Reform Council. Some of the people didn’t even know that it sat in the day so they resigned quite quickly because they couldn’t get time off work.

“Most of them had no idea what the county council was responsible for. They fought on the promise of cutting waste and cutting council tax – and they’ve just put up the council tax by the maximum.”

The former Home Secretary continued: “What they were doing is they were protesting against the failure of legitimate politics, standing against politics as amateurs.

“Where Reform has taken over you have a lot of complete beginners who are still doing a study as to what actually county councils are responsible for, and finding out a little bit about adult social care, education or whatever it happens to be.”

You can watch the brilliant moment below.