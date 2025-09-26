Richard Tice was left red-faced after Billy Bragg pointed out he’d made an embarrassing gaffe with his flag pin.

Reform deputy leader Tice and left-wing musician Bragg were both panellists on this week’s edition of Question Time, and unsurprisingly clashed on a number of issues.

But when the well-worn subject of flags and patriotism came up, Bragg saw his opportunity to get one over on the Brexiteer.

A member of the audience highlighted the irony that many of the self-professed proud patriots who had been putting flags up over the last couple of months didn’t even know which way round to hand the Union Jack most of the time.

He asked the panel: “There are lots of flags going up, Is it patriotism when they actually fly them upside down because they don’t even know the way they’re supposed to go?”

Before Tice could respond, Bragg pointed out that he had made this exact mistake by wearing his Union flag pin badge upside down.

“Can I just say, Richard, you know your badge is upside down,” Bragg said.

As Tice denied the allegation, Bragg explained to him that the “white stripe in the top corner” was the giveaway, prompting applause and laughter from the audience.

Man in pink, "Is it patriotism when they fly flags upside down because they don't even know the way they're supposed to go" #BBCQT



Billy Bragg then points out that Richard Tice's flag pin is upside down pic.twitter.com/IIy9rWL8SU — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 25, 2025

Bragg later took to social media to further prove his case.

Proof Richard Tice was wearing an upside down Union Jack on @bbcquestiontime The tv image on the left is blurry but you can just make out the blob of the finial that tops the flagpole at the bottom right of his badge. #FlagGate pic.twitter.com/ekhedhMK4X — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) September 25, 2025

Well played sir!