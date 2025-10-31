The Question Time audience in no uncertain terms told right-wing commentator Matt Goodwin exactly what they thought of his anti-migrant views.

This week, Goodwin was a member of the panel on the BBC show, alongside Labour’s Lisa Nandy, the Tories’ Harriet Cross and economist Faiza Shaheen.

Goodwin is a GB News presenter and is known for his prominent anti-migrant views. On the programme, it wasn’t long before he was spouting the usual inflammatory rhetoric, tarnishing all migrants with the same brush and complaining about ‘uncontrolled immigration.’

But the audience in Bradford were having none of it.

On a number of occasions, audience members specifically called out Goodwin’s comments, growing tired of his unpleasant words, drawing applause from many others every single time.

At one point in the programme, three consecutive people aimed questions at the right-wing figure, condemning his views.

My goodness Matt Goodwin comes across

as an obnoxious hateful one-trick pony. Glad much of the #bbcqt audience saw through his schtick and agree. pic.twitter.com/4EPu7OGpBJ — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) October 30, 2025

In a separate moment, Goodwin reeled off some crimes committed by migrants and asylum seekers in the UK, prompting a passionate response from Lisa Nandy.

Matt Goodwin goes on a Reform style rant and gets absolutely no support from the audience on #bbcqt and is challenged by Lisa Nandy who response is applauded. pic.twitter.com/o4kwhaTUcX — Car Crash TV (@nowtserioushere) October 30, 2025

This was followed by a man in the audience completely dismantling Goodwin’s views, pointing out that he was quick to condemn crimes by asylum seekers but less so when white Brits commit crimes.

The man drew attention to a horrific racially motivated attack on a Sikh woman, and asked Goodwin: “Do white British people not also commit these violent crimes and is your narrative not that these crimes are only committed by asylum seekers and refugees?”

When Goodwin refused to answer the question, the man asked him again why he hadn’t mentioned crimes by white Brits, drawing huge applause from the audience.