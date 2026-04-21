Lee Anderson launched into a rant live on Sky News after he was asked for any proof to back up his claim that Keir Starmer is a “liar.”

On Monday, 30p Lee was ejected from the House of Commons after labelling the prime minister a “liar” following his statement to MPs about the Peter Mandelson vetting controversy.

Anderson stood up in the House and said that the “problem the prime minister’s got is that no one believes him.”

“The public don’t believe him, the MPs on this side don’t believe him, his own gullible backbenchers don’t believe him,” he continued. “So does the prime minister agree with me he’s been lying?”

This prompted an immediate interjection from Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who told the Ashfield MP: “We don’t use those words and I’m sure the member’s withdrawn it?”

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But Anderson then stood up and said: “Mr Speaker, I have the greatest respect for you and your office but I will not withdraw, that man couldn’t lie straight in bed!”

As a result, the Speaker ordered him to leave the chamber.

Following the attention-grabbing stunt, the Ashfield MP appeared on Sky News, where he was asked by presenter Mark Austin if he had any actual evidence to support his ‘liar’ accusation against Starmer.

Anderson simply replied that he was “not interested” in what Austin or the media had to say, telling him: “All I know is my inbox is full of people thinking the prime minister is a liar.”

Austin pointed out to the MP that letter from constituents was not proof that the PM lied, to which Anderson said: “It doesn’t matter.”

It was then put to Anderson that his contribution in the Commons was “attention seeking,” which really seemed to wind him up.

The Reform MP started going on about “you lot in the media and in the bubble,” and claimed he was asking the “real questions.”

Mark Austin: I'm not hearing any real evidence that he lied?



Lee Anderson(Reform MP): "I'm not interested…"



MA: Your inbox isn't proof that he lied?



LA: "It doesn't matter…"



MA: Isn't this just attention seeking?



LA: "No…" 👀 pic.twitter.com/WlxXqcmPbr — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 20, 2026

The main takeaway though is of course this: Anderson has absolutely no proof that Keir Starmer has lied about the Mandelson controversy.