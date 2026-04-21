And it’s raised higher than most retailers realise.

The shift is pretty straightforward when you look at actual habits. People don’t want to bounce between five sites to compare a moisturiser, find a perfume, and restock a shampoo. They want it together, searchable, and clear. A platform with real range doesn’t just save time — it changes what’s even possible to discover. New brands, different price points, categories you hadn’t thought to explore yet. The whole routine becomes something you can build in one sitting rather than across a weekend of browser tabs.

That’s why variety has quietly become a trust signal in beauty retail. A narrow selection suggests limits. A broad one suggests confidence.

Here’s where it gets interesting: range without ease of use doesn’t really land. If the catalogue is massive but the navigation feels like a maze, shoppers leave. The two qualities — width of offer, smoothness of experience — only work when they show up together. Platforms that get this right end up feeling less like shopping and more like browsing a well-stocked store where someone thought about the layout.

Notino UK has found traction in exactly this space. It fits the mental model many shoppers now bring to online beauty retail: go somewhere that has everything, find it quickly, and move on with your day.

Worth asking: why does this matter more now than, say, five years ago?

Partly it’s expectation creep — standards in e-commerce have risen across every category, and beauty has followed. But there’s something else. Beauty routines themselves have gotten more fluid. The clean separation between skincare, fragrance, haircare, and makeup has blurred. People layer across categories; they switch seasonally; they experiment more openly. A platform designed around rigid brand walls or narrow category thinking just doesn’t match how people actually shop anymore.

Discovery is part of it too. Someone lands looking for a specific serum and ends up finding a hair oil they hadn’t heard of. That kind of browsing — unplanned, exploratory — is only possible when the range is there to support it. Volume isn’t the point; possibility is.

The retailers who’ve figured this out have stopped thinking about beauty retail as a transaction and started thinking about it as an environment. One that fits around real habits rather than demanding shoppers adjust to it.

That shift, quiet as it is, explains a lot about who’s winning right now — and why convenience and range stopped being nice-to-haves somewhere along the way.