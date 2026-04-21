In what has been one of Keir Starmer’s most difficult weeks as prime minister, here’s some good news for him – most Brits still think he’s a better leader than Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch.

This week, Starmer’s government has once again been embroiled in Peter Mandelson-related controversy.

After revelations from the Guardian that UK Security Vetting advised Lord Mandelson should be denied clearance for the role of US ambassador, Starmer has had a chaotic week.

Whether its accusations he misled the House – something he denies as he claims he had no knowledge of the vetting process – or more general questions over his political judgement in appointing Mandelson in the first place, Starmer seems to be under pressure from all sides.

READ NEXT: Nigel Farage’s approval rating slides to lowest ever

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the PM, with some rare positive polling coming out this week in his favour.

According to the latest polling from Ipsos, Starmer remains the person most Brits think would be the most capable prime minister.

When asked who would make the most capable prime minister out of Starmer, Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch, 21% said the Labour leader.

Even though this was down one point compared to March 2026, this still put Starmer above both the Reform and Conservative leaders.

Whilst it’s far from a majority of respondents, it’s a useful reminder that when given the choice between Starmer and the other political options, many Brits still reckon Starmer is the man for the job.

Stamer retains his March lead ahead of Farage and Badenoch, on who Brits think would be the most capable Prime Minister.



He’s down -1 since March 2026. There’s been no change for Farage, whilst Badenoch is up +4. https://t.co/np7h7ePoYJ pic.twitter.com/oxU3PSOeFx — Ipsos in the UK (@Ipsos_in_the_UK) April 20, 2026

The question now might be whether the PM can hold onto power long enough to put this polling to the test with the electorate at the next general election.