"If I win, he never protests out there again" 🥊 Tory MP @LeeAndersonMP_ challenges campaigner Steve 'Stop Brexit' Bray @snb19692 to a charity boxing match. 🎙🎧 More on tomorrow's @ChoppersPodcast with @christopherhope : https://t.co/oZCQ2Hgqqo pic.twitter.com/OIV0ohQqFU

Bray has since reported the incident to the police, he said.

Things got heated after Anderson stole his hat, with law enforcement officers having to intervene.

He was recently embroiled in a scuffle with Bray outside Portcullis House in Westminster.

The Tory MP, more commonly known as ’30p Lee’ in political circles, has had a number of run-ins with the ‘Stop Brexit’ man over the years.

Lee Anderson has challenged Steve Bray to a charity boxing match, saying he’ll protest with him if he manages to beat him.

