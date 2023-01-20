Lee Anderson has challenged Steve Bray to a charity boxing match, saying he’ll protest with him if he manages to beat him.
The Tory MP, more commonly known as ’30p Lee’ in political circles, has had a number of run-ins with the ‘Stop Brexit’ man over the years.
He was recently embroiled in a scuffle with Bray outside Portcullis House in Westminster.
Things got heated after Anderson stole his hat, with law enforcement officers having to intervene.
Bray has since reported the incident to the police, he said.
