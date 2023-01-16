Steve Bray has reported Conservative MP Lee Anderson to the Met Police following an altercation outside Portcullis House.

The ‘Stop Brexit’ camaigner took to social media to confirm he had reported the incident after it provoked widespread outrage.

I have made a report to the Metropolitan Police regarding an incident that happened on Wednesday 11th January outside Portcullis House involving a Conservative member of Parliament. 🎩 — Steve Bray on Mastodon @[email protected] (@snb19692) January 15, 2023

In video footage posted online, Bray approaches the Tory MP – commonly known as ’30p Lee’ – asking: “How’s the subsidised meals going Lee? Looks like you’re benefitting from them.”

Anderson replies: “It’s a New Year, but you’ve not got a new job yet.

“Same old job. You’re still a parasite. You’re still a scrounger and you’re still a malingerer.”

The fiery encounter notches up a gear as the MP grabs Bray’s hat from his head before retreating towards the entrance to a building.

Bray follows the politician towards the building, where the clash continued.

As Bray makes a move to retrieve his hat, an armed police officer emerges from the building to break the pair up.

Anderson smiles as he returns the hat, saying: “There you go.”

Watch the footage below:

