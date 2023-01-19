Lee Anderson has the seventh-highest staff turnover in parliament, a New Statesman investigation has revealed.

The Tory MP posted about one of his employees today in a bid to make a bizarre point about food banks.

He said his staffer, called Katy, is single and earns less than £30,000 a year, has student debt and spends money commuting – but still “does not need to use a foodbank”.

It comes after he invited “everybody” on the opposition benches in the House of Commons to visit a food bank in his constituency, where, when people come for a food parcel, they now need to register for a “budgeting course” and a “cooking course”.

He claimed food bank users in his constituency are shown how to cook meals for “about 30 pence a day.

When asked by a Labour MP if it should be necessary to have food banks in 21st century Britain, Anderson said there is not “this massive use for food banks” in the UK, but “generation after generation who cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.

According to the New Statesman report, Anderson was ranked as one of the worst-performing MPs for staff turnover rate.

Accounting for job changes and office size reductions, he came out seventh over all.

Related: Levelling up fund ‘completely corrupt’ ministers are told