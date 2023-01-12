Things got heated between anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray and Lee Anderson after the Tory MP cruelly stole his hat in Westminster.

In video footage posted online, Bray approaches the Tory MP – commonly known as ’30p Lee’ – asking: “How’s the subsidised meals going Lee? Looks like you’re benefitting from them.”

Anderson replies: “It’s a New Year, but you’ve not got a new job yet.

“Same old job. You’re still a parasite. You’re still a scrounger and you’re still a malingerer.”

The fiery encounter notches up a gear as the MP grabs Bray’s hat from his head before retreating towards the entrance to a building.

Bray follows the politician towards the building, where the clash continued.

As Bray makes a move to retrieve his hat, an armed police officer emerges from the building to break the pair up.

Anderson smiles as he returns the hat, saying: “There you go.”

Watch the footage below:

30p Lee getting physical and trying to steal my hat. pic.twitter.com/lpSNfxJNmm — Steve Bray on Mastodon @[email protected] (@snb19692) January 11, 2023

