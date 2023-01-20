Forget soaring inflation and a tanking economy, bottles of bubbly could be between 10p and 50p cheaper after ministers tear up EU red tape on labelling and covering.

Brexiteers have been toasting news that the cost of sparkling wine could be set to plummet by up to half a quid, despite most British bottles costing north of £20.

Article 57(1)(a) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/33 is set to be thrown out as part of the government’s bonfire of EU laws.

It decrees that all sparkling wine bottles must be “sheathed in foil completely covering the stopper and all or part of the neck”.

Slash! Slash by *up to* 50p I tell you. Utterly eviscerate 50p off, maybe, on a bottle of sparkling wine. Calculate how much that saves you yearly!



Absurd. The economy is failing and the lead bonanza of this Govt's signature bill is tin foil – literally.https://t.co/npgajdk2ig — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 20, 2023

Under the Retained EU Law Bill, reams of European Union red tape will be “sunsetted” by the end of this year unless ministers choose to keep them in British law.

Then-Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg launched plans for a bonfire of bureaucracy.

At Cabinet on Tuesday, PM Rishi Sunak told ministers a leaner “regulatory environment in the UK will be crucial to accelerating our economic recovery and driving growth, innovation, and competitiveness”.

Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, said: “We welcome the removal of outdated and unnecessary regulation when it comes to the production, bottling and labelling of wine.

“By removing the obligation that the neck of a bottle of sparkling wine has to be wrapped in foil, wine producers can choose to reduce costs and reduce their packaging waste – which is good for consumers and the environment.”

This time next year, Rodney. This time next year!

Related: Levelling up fund ‘completely corrupt’ ministers are told