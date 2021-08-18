In a series of tweets sent on Saturday legendary filmmaker, Ken Loach spoke out about his expulsion from the Labour Party.

Now he commented on the situation again, using the social media platform, to send a message of thanks to his supporters and a sideswipe at Labour.

He tweeted: “‘Huge thanks for all the messages of support, from Labour stalwarts, old and new friends, and those I have yet to meet… KL

“Such generous solidarity, that include all who are unjustly expelled or suspended, is a mark of opposition to the leadership and the apparatchiks who carry out its instructions. Democracy is dying in the Labour party… KL

“Predictably, the familiar lies and smears surface from the usual suspects. Oft repeated and rebutted many times… KL

“Once again we face the question: how do we most effectively defend the interests of ordinary people, the working class, stand unequivocally for universal human rights, and act immediately to avert climate catastrophe? The three are linked, and time is running out… KL”

Redundancies

Loach’s comments come as the GMB union is to ballot members over compulsory redundancies among Labour staff.

The indicative ballot – which begins on Monday, August 23 and ends on August 31 – will ask members if they are willing to take strike action over compulsory redundancies during the ‘Organise to Win’ re-organisation announced to staff by General Secretary David Evans yesterday.

Vaughan West, GMB Organiser, said: “Workers who give their all to the Labour party should not be made to pay the price for any reorganisation.

“GMB will ask members if they are willing to strike over compulsory redundancies.

“If the answer is yes, we will not hesitate to move to a formal strike ballot.”

