Legendary film-maker and lifelong political activist Ken Loach has spoken out after he is been expelled from the Labour Party.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer purged 1,000 Labour leftwingers from four “poisonous” campaign groups as the party clamps down on supporters of the leader’s predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

The National Executive Commitee voted to expel four left-wing groups ‘not compatible’ with the party’s values.

The groups – Resist, Socialist Appeal, Labour in Exile Network and Labour Against the Witchhunt – were proscribed by Labour’s National Executive.

When Corbyn was at the helm in 2019 the film director accused Labour MPs of trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn.

His films, which include I, Daniel Blake, Sorry We Missed You and many others, have shone a light on his view of social issues such as poverty, homelessness, and labour rights.

Loach statement

In a series of Tweets this morning he wrote.

‘Labour HQ finally decided I’m not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled. Well…’ KL

“I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge. There is indeed a witch hunt….’ KL

‘Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few. Solidarity.’ KL

