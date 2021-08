Empanadas are a dish that many countries have made their own. Whether you bake or fry them, add a meat or vegetable filling, they are to die for. Try these healthier baked empanadas with ground beef and put your own spin on them.

What are Empanadas?

Empanadas are said to have originated in Galicia, Spain. And people have been enjoying these filled pastries since the early 1500s. Traditionally, empanadas are turnover pastries with different types of filling. The most typical filling is usually a mixture of meat, cheese, tomatoes, etc. These pastries are most common in Latin American, Southern European, and Philippine cultures. Each of these cultures has taken the concept of empanadas and made it unique to their own culture. A traditional Chilean empanada, for example, is filled with unexpected ingredients like black olives, raisins, hard-boiled eggs and ground beef. Whereas, in the Philippine cultures it is more common to come across chicken or pork-filled empanadas.

The perfect pastry

In today’s recipe, we are opting for the healthier options where we can. First off, we will be baking the pastry and not frying. All you need for this pastry is the following:

Flour

Salt

Cold butter

One egg

Cold water

Using cold butter is a vital key in the pastry as it doesn’t melt into the flour. The cold butter helps to develop the air pockets in the pastry, which, when baked, turns into the delicious flaky texture we’re after.

Ground beef filling

The empanada filling is where all the flavour lies. That is why this recipe is packed with herbs and spices like cumin, cilantro, oregano, and of course, nothing is complete without garlic. The added onion, red peppers, and spring onions bring a freshness to the dish and blend beautifully with the ground beef flavour.

After filling and folding your pasties, brush each empanada with the egg wash. And after about 20 minutes you’ll have beautiful golden empanadas ready to be enjoyed.