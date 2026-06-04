After two days of calling for “pure, cold rage” and ramping up tensions and division in the wake of Henry Nowak’s murder, Nigel Farage clearly thought he was due a reward.

So, he took himself to a swanky private members’ club and put his feet up.

This week, Farage and Reform have faced accusations of politicising Nowak death. The Clacton MP and his party have been widely condemned from across the political spectrum for their response to the tragedy, with Keir Starmer telling Farage at PMQs that his actions were “unforgivable.”

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In particular, there is fury towards Farage for him appearing to go against the explicit wishes of Nowak’s grieving family, who called for the teen’s death not to be used to create more hatred and division.

Instead, Farage decided to call for people to respond with “pure, cold rage” to the student’s murder by 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, and said the stabbing was evidence of a “two-tier culture” in Britain.

The Reform was heckled in the Commons on Wednesday as he repeated these assertions, with MPs on all sides of the house calling on him to condemn violent protests which broke out in Southampton hours after Farage made the inflammatory comments.

Shortly after PMQs though, Farage decided to scuttle off to a plush private members’ club, the Mirror reports, whilst the clean up operation was taking place in Southampton.

Farage was pictured outside Oswald’s in Mayfair, an establishment favoured by the likes of Michael Gove and George Osborne, and which has previously hosted celebrities including Jay-Z, Beyonce and Prince William.

Good morning to the enlightened, please electrically share this through the feeds and letterboxes of all the simpletons that you know. They can't win. #Farage #FarageRiots pic.twitter.com/CZbokNYB0J — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) June 4, 2026

Nowak, 18, died in December last year after he was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, 23, in Southampton in December last year whilst he was walking home alone after a night out.

Shocking body cam footage showed police handcuffing Nowak on the ground as the teenager told them he had been stabbed and couldn’t breathe. His pleas were initially dismissed by officers at the scene, with Nowak soon becoming unresponsive on the ground.

Digwa had lied to the police that Nowak had racially abused him and he was acting in self-defence.

This week, he was sentenced to life behind bars.

Hampshire police has apologised and the force’s Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones described the incident as a “national tragedy”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating Hampshire Police’s response to the tragedy.