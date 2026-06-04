It’s cheaper than the likes of Amazon

Shoppers can bag an iPhone 16 Pro at a huge discount with this limited time deal.

The popular device has dropped to £579 on Wowcher, which marks one of its cheapest prices ever.

This is a big 36% discount of its usual price of £899 at Currys, and it’s cheaper than Amazon’s listing where a renewed version of the phone is priced at £607.

So you can make a big saving on the iPhone 16 Pro, which has a refurbished grade of ‘excellent’.

Wowcher says the smartphone has been “professionally refurbished to excellent condition, fully tested and inspected for like-new functionality”.

The phone is available in Black Titanium design, has 128GB of storage for all your photos, videos, and apps, and USB-C connectivity for faster charging and easy data transfer.

Some of its features include a 6.1-inch screen with vibrant visuals, triple camera system for capturing sharp, detailed photos, and Fast A18 Pro Processor for responsive performance.

It also has the latest iOS 18, so users can benefit from Apple’s up-to-date features and security measures.

Wowcher confirms the phone has a 12-month warranty, so you’ll be covered for a year if there’s any issues with the handset.

The site says: “Devices in excellent condition show moderate cosmetic wear such as light scratches or marks on the casing.

“The screen is generally in better condition with minimal visible wear when in use. Functionality should be the same as a newer device after refurbishment and testing.”

Shoppers who have tried and tested the refurbished edition of the iPhone 16 Pro have said: “There is the small scratch on the screen but it’s not that noticeable.

“I have put a screen protector on and you cannot see it all now but apart from that it’s in perfect condition.”

To shop the iPhone Pro 16 deal, which currently has a 36% discount head to the Wowcher website here.