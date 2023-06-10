Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on the Privileges Committee after he was forced to resign on Friday night.
The former prime minister accused the MPs of producing a yet-to-be-published report “riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice” while providing him with “no formal ability to challenge anything they say”.
“They know that I corrected the record as soon as possible; and they know that I and every other senior official and minister – including the current Prime Minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak – believed that we were working lawfully together,” he said.
“I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it.”
He said he was “bewildered and appalled” at being “forced out, anti-democratically” by a probe that he claimed had set out from the beginning to “find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.
But not everyone was convinced.
Here’s the latest reaction from social media:
