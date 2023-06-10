Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on the Privileges Committee after he was forced to resign on Friday night.

The former prime minister accused the MPs of producing a yet-to-be-published report “riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice” while providing him with “no formal ability to challenge anything they say”.

“They know that I corrected the record as soon as possible; and they know that I and every other senior official and minister – including the current Prime Minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak – believed that we were working lawfully together,” he said.

“I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it.”

He said he was “bewildered and appalled” at being “forced out, anti-democratically” by a probe that he claimed had set out from the beginning to “find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.

But not everyone was convinced.

Here’s the latest reaction from social media:

You haven’t been forced out, you’ve been found out. Just go. pic.twitter.com/9VuuuoPzU5 — Holly Lynch MP (@HollyLynch5) June 9, 2023

Here is a lesson in how to not take responsibility for your own actions:

"I am now being forced out of Parliament…"

Actually…er…no, you've resigned. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) June 9, 2023

This isn't a resignation statement; it's a temper tantrum.



And its central claim is untrue.



Johnson says he was "forced out anti-democratically" by a "kangaroo court".



So let's remind ourselves of the process from which he has chosen to run away… 🧵https://t.co/l6mAxp65jP — Robert Saunders (@redhistorian) June 9, 2023

Entirely predictable that Johnson making baseless accusations that he’s been forced out – he even uses the word “witch-hunt”. Trumpian rubbish. Privileges Cttee has Tory majority. He lied about the most serious of things & was held to account for treating us all with contempt — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) June 9, 2023

Related: Reaction floods in following a historic night in British politics