Alastair Campbell was in no mood to mince his words after Boris Johnson resigned as an MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The former prime minister launched a scathing attack on the Privileges Committee after he announced he would be standing down.

He accused the MPs of producing a yet-to-be-published report “riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice” while providing him with “no formal ability to challenge anything they say”.

“They know that I corrected the record as soon as possible; and they know that I and every other senior official and minister – including the current Prime Minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak – believed that we were working lawfully together,” he said.

“I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it.”

He said he was “bewildered and appalled” at being “forced out, anti-democratically” by a probe that he claimed had set out from the beginning to “find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.

Responding to the news, former Labour spin doctor Campbell said: “The sooner this turd, Boris Johnson, is flushed down the toilet the better” in a brutal Sky News interview.

Watch his remarks below:

🗣️ "And I was interested in what Sam said. He said, of course, the media loved Boris Johnson. That has been part of the problem through this whole story. Boris Johnson has never been fit for public office." – @campbellclaret pic.twitter.com/PVUHwKZp7F — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) June 10, 2023

