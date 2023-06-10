Alastair Campbell was in no mood to mince his words after Boris Johnson resigned as an MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
The former prime minister launched a scathing attack on the Privileges Committee after he announced he would be standing down.
He accused the MPs of producing a yet-to-be-published report “riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice” while providing him with “no formal ability to challenge anything they say”.
“They know that I corrected the record as soon as possible; and they know that I and every other senior official and minister – including the current Prime Minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak – believed that we were working lawfully together,” he said.
“I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the committee know it.”
He said he was “bewildered and appalled” at being “forced out, anti-democratically” by a probe that he claimed had set out from the beginning to “find me guilty, regardless of the facts”.
Responding to the news, former Labour spin doctor Campbell said: “The sooner this turd, Boris Johnson, is flushed down the toilet the better” in a brutal Sky News interview.
Watch his remarks below:
