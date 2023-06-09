Boris Johnson has resigned, Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to be knighted and Nadine Dorries has triggering a by-election after stepping down as an MP in what will go down as a historic night in British politics.
The former prime minister revealed his long-awaited resignation honours list that included knighthoods for Jacob Rees-Mogg, Michael Fabricant and a damehood for Priti Patel.
Nadine Dorries also quit as a Tory MP after her name did not appear on the list. Her seat will now be contested in a by-election.
Reaction to the night’s news was quick to flood in.
Former chancellor George Osborne simply tweeted: “What a lovely evening”, while the Lib Dems were not backwards in coming forwards with their own opinion.
Krishnan Guru-Murthy adequately summed up the honours process in this pointed broadcast:
While this reaction, we believe, speaks for most of the nation:
