Boris Johnson has resigned, Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to be knighted and Nadine Dorries has triggering a by-election after stepping down as an MP in what will go down as a historic night in British politics.

The former prime minister revealed his long-awaited resignation honours list that included knighthoods for Jacob Rees-Mogg, Michael Fabricant and a damehood for Priti Patel.

Nadine Dorries also quit as a Tory MP after her name did not appear on the list. Her seat will now be contested in a by-election.

Reaction to the night’s news was quick to flood in.

Former chancellor George Osborne simply tweeted: “What a lovely evening”, while the Lib Dems were not backwards in coming forwards with their own opinion.

What a lovely evening 🙂 — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 9, 2023

Lib Dem statement on Boris Johnson resigning in full pic.twitter.com/qzs7IuBQNq — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) June 9, 2023

Krishnan Guru-Murthy adequately summed up the honours process in this pointed broadcast:

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, "There are gongs for officials involved in the covid parties. A damehood for a minister who flicked the finger at protesters. And a knighthood for the one who wrongly got the Queen to shut down parliament." pic.twitter.com/aItEakhi5s — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) June 9, 2023

While this reaction, we believe, speaks for most of the nation:

Johnson has fucking resigned!



Good riddance you mop haired cunt! pic.twitter.com/g5nzQhdJAn — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 9, 2023

