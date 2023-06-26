Joe Lycett led the reactions after Ben Elton let rip on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg this weekend.

Elton called Tory leader Rishi Sunak out for serving under Boris Johnson, saying he was ‘just as bad’ as his predecessor.

Sunak was also labelled ‘evasive and repetitive’ by the comedian, and that was just the PC stuff!

Joe Lycett – no stranger to Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC show, obviously – led the reactions to the outburst on social media.

He tweeted: “I’m SICK AND TIRED of hearing from so called ‘comedians’ on political shows!!!” in a thinly veiled reference to his last time out!

“These are for serious people like Nigel Farage and Dominic Raab!!! Ben Elton should be ASHAMED and JAILED.”

I’m SICK AND TIRED of hearing from so called ‘comedians’ on political shows!!! These are for serious people like Nigel Farage and Dominic Raab!!! Ben Elton should be ASHAMED and JAILED. https://t.co/RnOhgqYgUi — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 25, 2023

Reactions were quick to flood in elsewhere, too.

We’ve picked out the best of them below:

It seems it takes a comedian to come on and expose the Conservatives for what they are on a BBC political show. Firstly Joe Lycett ripped Liz Truss to shreds while all around her applauded and today Ben Elton eviscerated Sunak. https://t.co/ZGIJ6ffb0X — Paul 🇪🇺 (@the_frypod) June 25, 2023

Ben Elton speaks for me. Utter bollox from Sunak that ignores everything that has brought us to this point… now ‘hold your nerve’ #Sunakered pic.twitter.com/mi5xXshXLf — JPC (@jpxan71) June 26, 2023

Every. Bloody. Word. Sunak is a big part of the problem. Not the solution. Well said Ben Elton https://t.co/ui9Ug7PShL — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 25, 2023

Related: A Moral Quandary of Titanic Proportions