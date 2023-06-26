Joe Lycett led the reactions after Ben Elton let rip on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg this weekend.
Elton called Tory leader Rishi Sunak out for serving under Boris Johnson, saying he was ‘just as bad’ as his predecessor.
Sunak was also labelled ‘evasive and repetitive’ by the comedian, and that was just the PC stuff!
Joe Lycett – no stranger to Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC show, obviously – led the reactions to the outburst on social media.
He tweeted: “I’m SICK AND TIRED of hearing from so called ‘comedians’ on political shows!!!” in a thinly veiled reference to his last time out!
“These are for serious people like Nigel Farage and Dominic Raab!!! Ben Elton should be ASHAMED and JAILED.”
Reactions were quick to flood in elsewhere, too.
We’ve picked out the best of them below: