Jo Lycett left TV viewers in stitches after he appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s new TV show this morning pretending to be a “right-wing” comedian.

The Brummie funnyman joined No 10 staffer Cleo Watson and Labor’s Emily Thornberry to discuss the divisive response to rising cost of living prices by Boris Johnson’s potential replacement, Lizz Truss.

He sarcasticslly shared his honest thoughts by claiming it’s what he thought left-wing people would say.

When asked what his “honest” thoughts were on Truss’ response, he replied: “You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there’s been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it. I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to.”

Here, Kuenssberg interjected: “It’s a serious point, Joe. Forgive me. It’s a serious point.”

“I’m not being sarcastic,” Lycett said.

Kuenssberg continued: “She said that there was a big package of help coming this week for people to help pay their bills.”

Lycett replied: “Yeah, she was very clear what she said. I think you know exactly what’s going to happen. I’m reassured, you’re reassured.” He then turned to Thornberry, who was stifling laughter, and asked: “Are you reassured?”

Watch the clip in full below:

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

