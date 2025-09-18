TV presenter Jeremy Kyle is considering running for parliament as candidate for Reform UK, in what would be the least surprising political move in years.

Fresh off the back of hosting Reform’s conference earlier this month, Kyle has teased that he will take the incredibly predictable next step of running for parliament.

The 60-year-old Talk TV host, and former host of the cancelled programme Jeremy Kyle Show, has been an outspoken supporter of the Nigel Farage-led right-wing party for some time.

Speaking to Harry Cole on his podcast for the Sun, Kyle was asked if he was “running or not” as a Reform MP.

He replied: “We’ll see.”

It is not clear yet whether Kyle has made a final decision on his potential candidacy for Reform UK, nor is it clear where and when he might stand as an MP.

In the year since Labour’s landslide victory in the 2024 General Election, Reform have risen in the polls to the stage that they’re currently considered the most popular political party in the UK.

In recent weeks, a number of Tory figures have moved to Reform in moves that definitely aren’t opportunistic attempts to further their own careers.

Before the Reform party conference, former Tory minister Nadine Dorries defected to Reform and last week the shadow minister for work and pensions Danny Kruger joined the party.

After a decade as one of the most watched programmes on British daytime TV, the Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled by ITV after a guest who had appeared on an episode of the show that was never aired died by suicide