Over 400 artists and labels have blocked and removed their music from Israel in response to the genocide in Gaza.

Among them are Fontaines DC, Kneecap, and The Mary Wallopers.

Other bands listed include Amyl and The Sniffers, Massive Attack, Black Country New Road, Headache, and Zach Fogarty.

The cultural boycott, titled No Music for Genocide, is an initiative asking artists and labels to pull their music from streaming platforms in Israel in response to the ongoing genocide.

In a statement, the coalition shared: “This tangible act is just one step toward honouring Palestinian demands to isolate and delegitimize Israel as it kills without consequence on the world stage.

“The successful cultural boycotts against apartheid South Africa prove that our creative work grants us agency and power. When we wield it together, we add unified pressure to a growing, global, interdependent movement, from Hollywood to the docks of Morocco.”

arca, kelela, oklou & eartheater have all removed their music from streaming services in israel in support of palestine pic.twitter.com/ouMnY0Fiy7 — NOVA (@iriptheslitt) September 18, 2025

Massive Attack released their own statement on the matter reading: “In 1991 the scourge of apartheid violence fell from South Africa, aided from a distance by public boycotts, protests, & the withdrawal of work by artists, musicians and actors.

“Complicity with that state was considered unacceptable.

“In 2025 the same now applies to the genocidal state of Israel. As of today, there’s a musician’s equivalent of the recently announced @filmworkers4palestine campaign (signed by 4,500 filmmakers, actors, industry workers & institutions) – it can be found @nomusicforgenocide & supports the wider asks of the growing @bds.movement.

“We’d appeal to all musicians to transfer their sadness, anger and artistic contributions into a coherent, reasonable & vital action to end the unspeakable hell being visited upon the Palestinians hour after hour.”

You can see the full list of artists involved here.