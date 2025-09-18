Donald Trump has claimed he ‘doesn’t know’ Peter Mandelson, despite the fact he was the British ambassador to the US for seven months.

During a press conference alongside Keir Starmer at Chequers on Thursday, Trump was asked about Mandelson, who was sacked as US ambassador by Starmer after further information about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Sky’s Beth Rigby asked Trump about the “elephant in the room, Lord Mandelson”, saying: “He is no longer the ambassador, do you have some sympathy with him that he lost his job over historic links to Jeffrey Epstein?”

Trump responded: “I don’t know him actually.”

He then deflected the question onto Starmer, seemingly throwing his British counterpart under the proverbial bus by saying: “I think maybe the prime minister would be better speaking of that, it was the choice that he made.

“What is your answer to that,” Trump then asked the prime minister.

Starmer said the issue was “very straightforward” for him, adding: “Some information came to light last week which wasn’t available when he was appointed and I made a decision around that very clear.”

The idea that Trump doesn’t know Mandelson is of course laughable considering he was appointed the British ambassador to the US within weeks of Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, and held the post for seven months until he was sacked.

Mandelson even stood behind Trump during some press briefings from the Oval office during his time as ambassador.