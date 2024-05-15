Conservative MPs were met by ‘Ohs’ and ‘Ahs’ as they entered the chamber ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions today.

Last week, Tory MP Natalie Elphicke stirred controversy after she defected to Labour, hitting out at the “broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic Government”.

The Dover MP crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions.

She said: “I have carefully considered this decision. The change has been dramatic and cannot be ignored.

“For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders.”

The move has led to hilarious (if puerile) jeers from the Labour benches this week, as seen below:

Related: Baffled Jonathan Gullis tries to work out why Natalie Elphicke isn’t sitting next to him in PMQs