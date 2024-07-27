Opening celebrations in Paris were met with heavy rain as performers, including pianist Alexandre Kantorow, braved heavy showers during their performances.
A total of 85 boats carried the team delegations on a four-mile journey through the centre of Paris, with more than 300,000 spectators lining the banks of the river.
Great Britain flagbearers Tom Daley and Helen Glover waved to the crowds as the British delegation sailed down the river while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among those watching from the main stadium in the Jardins du Trocadero.
Celebrities including Wicked star Ariana Grande and American singer Pharrell Williams appeared at a red carpet event prior to the ceremony.
But it was the weather that had most people talking on social media, as the Paris Olympics became a very British affair.
