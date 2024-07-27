Opening celebrations in Paris were met with heavy rain as performers, including pianist Alexandre Kantorow, braved heavy showers during their performances.

A total of 85 boats carried the team delegations on a four-mile journey through the centre of Paris, with more than 300,000 spectators lining the banks of the river.

Great Britain flagbearers Tom Daley and Helen Glover waved to the crowds as the British delegation sailed down the river while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among those watching from the main stadium in the Jardins du Trocadero.

Celebrities including Wicked star Ariana Grande and American singer Pharrell Williams appeared at a red carpet event prior to the ceremony.

But it was the weather that had most people talking on social media, as the Paris Olympics became a very British affair.

Spot the Englishman. pic.twitter.com/NkIJt6GYvX — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 26, 2024

You merely adopted the rain. I was born in it, molded by it pic.twitter.com/1vPtk4nI6k — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) July 26, 2024

Gotta love British sense of humour #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/Fw0ZrdeAiv — Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 (@rorybremner) July 26, 2024

It could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/zJPfvqHfnr — James O'Malley (@Psythor) July 26, 2024

