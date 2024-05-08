Footage of a confused Jonathan Gullis trying to work out why Natalie Elphicke isn’t sitting next to him during PMQs has been doing the rounds on social media.

The Dover MP crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister’s Questions, hitting out at the “broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic Government”.

She said: “I have carefully considered this decision. The change has been dramatic and cannot be ignored.

“For me key deciding factors have been housing and the safety and security of our borders.”

She added: “From small boats to biosecurity, Rishi Sunak’s government is failing to keep our borders safe and secure. Lives are being lost in the English Channel while small boat arrivals are once again at record levels.

“It’s clear they have failed to keep our borders secure and cannot be trusted.”

Elphicke, who usually sits next to Gullis in the House of Commons, joined the Labour benches, leaving her baffled colleagues wondering about her whereabouts.

This clip has been making the rounds on social media following the controversial defection.

Rantlord extraordinaire Jonathan Gullis trying to figure out why Natalie Elphicke who usually sits behind him, is sat on the Labour benches…

It’s like watching evolution in real time… come on sunshine, think about it… it’s not astrophysics ffs#PMQs pic.twitter.com/vBf6Y3COVa — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) May 8, 2024

