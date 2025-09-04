Ian Dale has slammed Nigel Farage’s appearance at a US Congress hearing this week, saying it was an “absolute disgrace.”

Farage flew to Washington to give evidence at a Congressional hearing into free speech. During his appearance at the hearing, Farage compared the UK to North Korea, and basically badmouthed his homeland.

Some good did come from his Congress appearance though, as we got treated to him being eviscerated by Democratic representative Jamie Raskin.

Ian Dale has since condemned Farage for his decision to address the hearing though, labelling him an “absolute disgrace.”

Speaking on his LBC show, Dale said he was “flabbergasted” by Farage’s behaviour.

“It is unprecedented for the leader of a UK political party to go to another country and slag off his own country – and that’s what he was doing, in the most disgraceful way,” Dale raged.

Although Dale admitted he has some concerns himself about some aspects of freedom of speech in the UK, he condemned Farage for going to a foreign committee to express his grievances.

Dale went on to highlight the hypocrisy of Farage going to America to complain about freedom of speech, pointing out how Trump’s administration was doing plenty to restrict free speech in the US.

He continued: “What he [Farage] omitted to say was that America has this same issue, in fact it’s far worse in America.”

Dale’s final point of contention with Farage was that he’d decided to jet off to America “on a day when he should have been in the British parliament scrutinising the government and asking a question in Prime Minister’s Questions.”

He labelled the whole thing an “outrage.”