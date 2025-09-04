Nigel Farage left a Congressional hearing he was giving evidence at early, simply so he could be interviewed by GB News.

Farage has travelled to the US this week – missing the first week of parliament after the summer in the process – seemingly just to badmouth the UK.

The Clacton MP appeared before Congress to give evidence to a US Congress inquiry into freedom of speech, attacking the UK”s Online Safety Act and criticising free speech laws.

But it proved to be a pretty humiliating episode for the Reform leader, as he ended up being eviscerated by Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin, who perfectly called Farage out on his free speech hypocrisy.

In the end, Farage said he had to leave the hearing early. But after he departed, Raskin noted that Farage had simply gone outside to be interviewed by GB News.

The Maryland representative told the hearing he had sent someone to ask Farage to return because there were members who still had questions for him.

Jamie Raskin notes that despite Farage saying he had to leave early, he’s currently being interviewed by GB News outside. They’re sending someone to ask him to come back. pic.twitter.com/1SyZBqABMj — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) September 3, 2025

In a post on X, Raskin wrote: “For a man who fashions himself a free speech martyr, Mr. Farage seems most at home with Putin and the autocrats of the world.

“In Congress he testified freely, calling the UK an “authoritarian” regime but left before all Members could question him so he could be on his TV show!”

For a man who fashions himself a free speech martyr, Mr. Farage seems most at home with Putin and the autocrats of the world.



In Congress he testified freely, calling the UK an “authoritarian” regime but left before all Members could question him so he could be on his TV show! https://t.co/20F5lWVHiO — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 3, 2025

Farage had already made clear who his loyalties lied with during his Congress appearance, by sporting a GB News pin badge on his suit as he compared Great Britain to North Korea.

A classic true patriot move…