Keir Starmer delivered the perfect takedown of Nigel Farage, hitting out at the Reform leader for ‘badmouthing’ the UK on a trip to America.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Starmer was asked by a Labour MP if Nigel Farage and opponents of the Online Safety Act are ‘siding with child protectors or child predators.’

In response, the Prime Minister pointed out how the Clacton MP wasn’t even present at PMQs, and was instead on a trip to America to “badmouth and talk down our country.”

Starmer continued: “And worse than that, if you can believe it, he’s gone there to lobby the Americans to oppose sanctions on this country which will harm working people.

“You cannot get more unpatriotic than that, it’s a disgrace!”

This was in reference to the fact that Farage has flown to Washington to give evidence to a US Congress inquiry into freedom of speech and accuse the UK government of imposing an “illiberal and authoritarian censorship regime”.

Addressing Reform’s opposition to the Online Safety Act, Sir Keir drew attention to Farage’s lack of alternative.

He told the Commons: “Reform say they would scrap it. When their leader was asked ‘well, what would you replace it with?’, his answer was: ‘There needs to be a tech answer, I don’t know what that is.’

“You can’t run a country on don’t know answers!”