The Hippodrome Casino is not where you’d expect to find a tuxedo wearing James Bond at the tables, rather it’s a 24 hour adult playground with gambling, multiple bars, DJs, a roof terrace, a theatre (showing Magic Mike), and restaurants including Chop Chop. Operated by the respected Four Seasons restaurant group with other outposts in Gerrard Street, Wardour Street and Queensway, what sets Chop Chop apart is it’s a licensed late-night dining venue open till 04:00.

To get to Chop Chop you enter via the Hippodrome’s main entrance, skirt round part of the ground floor gaming floor and go down one level. The room is utilitarian but comfortable, the staff are welcoming, so at once you feel in good hands. We went for an early evening supper, the restaurant was bustling at 7pm, though we were informed that it’s a popular destination late at night too (even after midnight).

My guest and I started with the steamed scallop, sweet, perfectly cooked with just the right quantity of glass noodles in the shells to pick up the juices. This was followed by the prawn dumplings – translucent shell-like steamed dough wrapped around soft prawn, each a yielding mouthful with a soft chewiness.

Can I squeeze your dumplings?

Next, the Cantonese roast duck, which they claim is the best in London, and who are we to argue when it’s was as good as any either of us could remember eating in London with the meat retaining its moisture and flavour. A single portion was large enough for two to share. For an indulgence, we also ordered the lobster with ginger and spring onions which was perfectly cooked and unctuous.

Perfect and finger licking good.

With some excellent fried green beans and Singapore noodles to accompany the duck and the lobster we ate like a pair of greedy kings.

Were we greedy? Please don’t Judge.

The portions were so large we needed a ‘doggy bag’ to take the leftovers home, which provided lunch the next day. Looking around at the other tables we weren’t the only ones to do so.

Chop Chop is by any measure it’s a good restaurant, and while there may be more ‘elevated’ Chinese offerings in the West End such as Mayfair’s Kai or Park Chinois to name but two, few if any can deliver such quality cooking without any fuss or frills at such an approachable price point for central London. Combine that with its late-night licence it’s definitely a ‘go-to’ destination for both early and late-night diners.

Next time (and there will be one), we plan to go back there, perhaps after a show for a late-night supper, perhaps we’ll see you there too.

The Details:

Prices: expect to pay £40-£60 before drinks (unless you order the lobster).

Open: All week from 18:00-04:00 (last orders 03:30).

Location

Chop Chop, The Hippodrome Casino, Cranbourn St, , Leicester Square, London WC2H 7JH – 020 7769 8888

Reservations: https://www.sevenrooms.com – Website &Menu: www.hippodromecasino.com/chopchop/

Dress Code: casual but tidy Note the Hippodrome restricts access to over 18s only – if you look young bring photo ID.