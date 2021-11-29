Homelessness in Greater Manchester is plummeting under a new ground-breaking approach rolled out by mayor Andy Burnham.

Earlier this year the Greater Manchester Homelessness Prevention Strategy kick-started the drive to end rough sleeping and homelessness by addressing the root causes of homelessness, such as poor quality, insecure housing.

With evictions from private rented accommodation a major driver of homelessness, the mayor placed a new Good Landlord Charter at the heart of plans to protect renters and prevent unfair evictions across all 10 boroughs of the city-region.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) Leaders pledged to work to deliver 30,000 zero-carbon homes for social rent, with a new commitment to work to radically improve temporary accommodation standards also announced.

The latest rates show that the approach is working, with rates of homelessness back in double figures for the first time since 2013.

Burnham was elected as mayor of Greater Manchester on 5 May 2017.

Last night we did our annual rough sleeping count across GM.



Pleased to say our ground-breaking approach is working: we’re back in double figures for the first time since 2013. But we keep going as 89 is still 89 too many.



“Mass homelessness”

Meanwhile, the Big Issue warned last week that failing to tackle the £360 million in rent arrears accrued during the pandemic could cost the Government over £2.6 billion because of the danger of “mass homelessness”.

The homeless magazine said it costs the Government £9,266 for every person made homeless, whereas the price of preventing homelessness is £2,263.

Research from Citizens Advice showed that half a million renters went into arrears during the coronavirus crisis, while a study by the StepChange charity revealed that more than 200,000 people feared losing their homes, the Big Issue said.

The magazine has launched a Stop Mass Homelessness campaign, warning of a pending crisis amid rising energy prices and the impact of ending the £20 uplift in Universal Credit.

Keeping warm and putting food on the table

Many people are now faced with the choice between keeping warm and putting food on the table, said The Big Issue.

Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, said: “The cost of mass homelessness is too much to pay both financially and societally.

“These figures are astonishing but go to show it is critical we act now to prevent this crisis. Not only can we save the Government and taxpayer over £2 billion, but we would also be preventing 225,000 people from potentially experiencing the awful mental and physical cost that homelessness brings with it.

“For Covid-19’s legacy to be a mass homelessness crisis would be unforgivable. Now is the time to ensure that doesn’t happen. We urge the Government to stop mass homelessness and address the £360 million in rent arrears now, or face a homelessness crisis worse than any in living memory.”

