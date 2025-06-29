Rupert Lowe, who was suspended by Reform earlier this year, has written to BBC Director General Tim Davie to request that the broadcaster pulls all future coverage of Glastonbury going forward, saying that the event now supports ‘blatant politicisation and filth’.

Rupert Lowe writes to BBC after contentious Glastonbury sets

It follows a set of performances that featured outpourings of support towards Palestine, and anti-IDF sentiment. Kneecap’s highly debated appearance at the festival delivered a clear message to Keir Starmer, and repeated claims they had made previously about Israel being ‘war criminals.

However, punk duo Bob Vylan became the hot topic, and received widespread condemnation after chanting ‘death to the IDF’. Both Kemi Badenoch and Wes Streeting described the set as ‘appalling’. The Daily Mail also published a front-page splash on Sunday calling for the group’s arrest.

‘Apologise and withdraw from future coverage’ – Rupert Lowe to BBC

Though he’s a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, Rupert Lowe has expressed his discomfort regarding the BBC and its coverage of Glastonbury. The right-leaning politician is now asking the BBC to withdraw from broadcasting the festival, arguing that viewers are subject to ‘dangerous rhetoric’.

“Comments that were broadcast appeared to incite violence. The BBC is not a private broadcaster. It is a public service institution funded by licence fee payers of all political persuasions. Viewers… should not be subjected to political propaganda or dangerous rhetoric.”

“I urge [Tim Davie] to immediately review the editorial decisions which allowed this content to be aired, issue a public apology, and withdraw from future coverage of Glastonbury. I do not see why licence fee payers should be forced to support such politicisation and filth.” | Rupert Lowe

Zack Polanski vs Richard Tice – the debate that never was

Last week, Reform Deputy Richard Tice was invited to debate Zack Polanski, who serves as the deputy leader for the Green Party, at Glastonbury The self-styled ‘eco populist’ also has ambitions to helm the left-leaning organisation, and is running to replace the current co-leaders later this year.

However, in a statement issued over the weekend, representatives for Richard Tice stated that ‘it would not be safe’ for him to attend the festival, citing fears over a recent Reform campaign event in Aberdeen that was disrupted by protesters which allegedly included Antifa.

Polanski responded to the withdrawal by calling Tice a ‘snowflake’.