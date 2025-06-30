Donald Trump doesn’t seem to know who the leader of Japan is, referring to him as “Mr Japan” in a TV interview.

It’s nervy times for Trump and his administration as the deadline looms for the end of his tariff pause. On July 8, the 90-day freeze on his sky-high reciprocal tariffs will come to an end, meaning that his ‘liberation day’ levies will once again apply to nations that haven’t reached a trade deal with the US.

Trump has said he will start sending letters directly to world leaders spelling out his demands, but it seems he wouldn’t know who to send his letter for Japan to.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he would write to “Mr Japan,” presumably meaning the Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba.

He said: “I’m going to send letters, that’s the end of the trade deal. I can send one to Japan.

Imagining what the letter might say, Trump dictated: “Dear Mr. Japan, here’s the story. You’re going to pay a 25% tariff on your cars.”

As with most things when it comes to Trump’s presidency, it’s unclear what is going to happen when the July 8 deadline rolls round.

Trump hasn’t clarified whether he will extend any of the pauses or put back into place his steep tariffs on foreign goods imported to the US, leveled at individual rates for dozens of countries.

After announcing the three-month pause on the tariffs, he had claimed the US would make 90 trade deals in 90 days. So far, just two trade frameworks have been inked by his administration.