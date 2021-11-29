Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Monday 29 November 2021

Fine across southeastern areas but still cold, a touch of frost during evening. Elsewhere, cloudier skies and patchy rain spreading southeastwards, possible early hill snow but turning less cold.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Mild and cloudy on Tuesday with rain moving southeast, perhaps becoming heavy for a time. Turning colder on Wednesday with blustery showers, these becoming restricted to eastern areas on Thursday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Dry and largely sunny with light winds, after a cold and frosty start. Cloud will increase from the northwest later in the afternoon, bringing the odd spot of rain overnight. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Floods.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Cloudy and mild on Tuesday with some patchy rain in the morning. Further rain overnight, clearing Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday dry with prolonged sunny spells.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.