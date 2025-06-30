Donald Trump is reportedly considering cancelling Bob Vylan’s US visas after the punk band controversial Glastonbury set.

The duo chanted ‘death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Force)’ during their set at the music festival on Saturday, chants which were condemned as “appalling” by both Glastonbury organisers and prime minister Keir Starmer.

The BBC have come under fire for broadcasting the chants in their live coverage of the festival. In a statement on Monday the broadcaster said they “regret” the incident and that the stream should have been pulled.

Ofcom have said they are looking into the BBC’s broadcast of Bob Vylan’s set.

United Talent Agency have dropped Bob Vylan from their books following the group's Glastonbury set where they chanted "death, death to the IDF". pic.twitter.com/hbPHeDZAd1 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 30, 2025

Now, there are reports that the Trump administration could cancel their US visas, putting the group’s scheduled autumn tour of the States in jeopardy.

A senior State Department official told the Daily Caller: “As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the US government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Wire reported that the state department is “already looking at revocation” of the artists’ visas, because of President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on all individuals who are seen to “support terrorism.”

Sky News reported on Monday that Bob Vylan have been dropped by their talent agency because of the chants.

On Sunday, one of the group’s members shared a post on Instagram defending the chants.