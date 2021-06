Greta Thunberg has slammed G7 leaders for having a “steak and lobster” celebration instead of focussing on the climate crisis during the summit in Cornwall.

Writing on Twitter, the Swedish climate activist hit out at world leaders for watching “jet planes perform aerobatics” – and overlooking the “rapidly escalating” effects of climate change.

“The climate and ecological crisis is rapidly escalating. G7 spends fantasy amounts on fossil fuels as CO2 emissions are forecast for 2nd biggest annual rise ever,” she tweeted.

“This calls for steak-and-lobster-BBQ-celebration while jet planes perform aerobatics in the sky above the G7 resort!”

The climate and ecological crisis is rapidly escalating. G7 spends fantasy amounts on fossil fuels as CO2 emissions are forecast for 2nd biggest annual rise ever.



This calls for steak-and-lobster-BBQ-celebration while jet planes perform aerobatics in the sky above the G7 resort! pic.twitter.com/iAKEit9aCB — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 13, 2021

Thunberg’s pointed intervention comes after Boris Johnson hailed G7 commitments to tackle climate change, but admitted “I’m not going to pretend that our work is done”.

The leaders gathered at the summit in Cornwall committed to support a “green revolution” that creates jobs, cuts emissions and seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees centigrade.

They also promised to increase the amount of climate finance on offer to developing countries.

Rich countries pledged more than a decade ago to provide 100 billion US dollars (£70 billion) a year by 2020 in additional finance to poorer nations to develop cleanly and cope with the impacts of climate change, but are around 20 billion US dollars (£14 billion) short of the goal.

The prime minister told reporters at the close-of-summit press conference: “I’m not saying it’s going to be easy. It’s a lot of money still to raise but don’t forget the UK has put in £11.6 billion, we’ve had a big pledge from Canada, we’ve had big pledges around the table.

“I do think we can get there and I think it’s vital that we do.”

The UK hosts the United Nations COP26 climate summit in November and Mr Johnson said the promises made at the G7 were “very good start”.

Johnson said: “Later this year the UK will host the COP26 Summit, which will galvanise global action on fighting climate change and create a healthy planet for our children and grandchildren.

“G7 countries account for 20 per cent of global carbon emissions, and we were clear this weekend that action has to start with us.”

The leaders were addressed by television naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who stressed the importance of the issue.

He said the scientific response to the Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated what was possible when there was a “clear and urgent” goal.

But the fight against climate change was as much a “political and communications” challenge as a scientific one, he said in a video address.

Sir David told the leaders gathered in Carbis Bay: “The scientific collaboration on Covid treatment and vaccines showed just how much we can achieve together when the goal is clear and urgent.

“We know in detail what is happening to our planet. And we know all of the things we need to do during this decade.

“Tackling climate change is now as much a political and communications challenge as it is a scientific or technological one.

“We have the skills to address it in time. All we need is the global will to do so.”

Related: Muslim support for Labour crumbling under Starmer, polling shows