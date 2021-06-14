A 21-month-old boy who has been taken from his Muslim parents and gone into council care should not be circumcised now, a judge has concluded.
Mr Justice Cobb has decided that a decision about circumcision should be deferred until the boy is older and able to “make his own choice”.
The boy had been taken into care shortly after birth, Mr Justice Cobb heard, and placed with relatives, who are not Muslim.
Council social service bosses had raised welfare concerns after a sibling suffered “non-accidental injuries”.
The boy’s mother had asked Mr Justice Cobb to rule that he should be circumcised, in accordance with Muslim custom, and said the procedure should take place before he turned two.
His father agreed.
Deferred
But council social services bosses said a decision about circumcision should be deferred until later in the boy’s life.
A social worker told the judge that the boy might not align himself with the Muslim faith as an older child and may view his circumcision in a “negative way”.
The couple the boy lives with also said the decision should be deferred until he was older.
Mr Justice Cobb considered rival arguments at a recent private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in Leeds.
He outlined his decision in a written ruling published on Monday.
The judge said the boy could not be identified in media reports of the case and referred to him as “P” in the ruling.
He said: “I have concluded that the decision to circumcise P should be deferred until he is able to make his own choice, once he has the maturity and insight to appreciate the consequences and longer-term effects of the decision which he reaches.”
Related: Muslim support for Labour crumbling under Starmer, polling shows
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .