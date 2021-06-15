











Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

Overview for Tuesday 15 June 2021

UK Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Cloud in southeast England should thin, leaving much of England and Wales quite sunny and warm. Northern Ireland and Scotland turning cloudier, rain and strong winds reaching some northwestern parts.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Very warm or hot for southeast England Wednesday, before thunderstorms develop overnight. Further thunderstorms then possible to end the week. Cooler, fresher elsewhere, with a few showers.

London Weather forecast for tomorrow:

Any early cloud soon clearing to leave another dry and fine day with lengthy sunny spells. Still warm or very warm, but a little cooler than on Monday. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Nil.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

A largely sunny day on Wednesday. Showers spreading north later, perhaps heavy and thundery, continuing into Thursday. Often cloudy Friday with some showers possible. Warm or very warm throughout.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

