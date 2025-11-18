The Green Party have moved level with the Conservatives in the latest poll from YouGov, as their surge under Zack Polanski shows no signs of stopping.

Polling released by YouGov on Tuesday (carried out 16-17 November) had the Greens on 17% alongside the Tories. This is a two point rise for the Greens compared to the week before.

The threat from the left that the Greens could pose to Keir Starmer is still very real, with Labour just two points ahead on 19%.

But its Reform who still firmly lead the way on 27%, whilst the Lib Dems are in fifth on 13%.

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (16-17 November 2025)



Reform UK: 27% (+1 from 9-10 Nov)

Labour: 19% (=)

Conservatives: 17% (-1)

Greens: 17% (+2)

Lib Dems: 13% (-1)

SNP: 3% (=) pic.twitter.com/xSM4xKGuWZ — YouGov (@YouGov) November 18, 2025

YouGov is the most trusted pollster in the country



To be within 2% of Labour with YouGov is more impressive than being ahead of Labour with FindOutNow



We are now a serious contender



The only party offering real solutions



Instead of blaming the most vulnerable in our society https://t.co/xdc6jeoVR2 — London Young Greens (@LondonYGs) November 18, 2025

Whilst the polls have been grim reading for the likes of Labour and the Tories for months now, this couldn’t be further from the truth for Zack Polanski’s party, who seem to have something to celebrate with every major poll released in recent weeks.

Just last week, polling for ITV showed the Greens have a “commanding lead” among 18-25-year-olds in the UK, whilst some polling even suggests the Greens could unseat Starmer at the next election.

This comes after a Find Out Now poll carried out earlier this month put Labour on just 15%, a staggering three points behind the Greens as Polanski’s party continues to surge in popularity with voters.

Meanwhile, data shows the Greens may well be polling in first among all under 50s.

It all seems to give credence to the idea that disaffected Labour voters are ditching the party for the progressive, more outwardly left-wing and inclusive rhetoric of the Greens and Polanski.

Left-wing dissatisfaction with Starmer’s government has been highlighted once again this week after home secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to overhaul the UK’s asylum system.

Whilst she has said she is trying to fix a “broken system,” some have labelled the plans cruel.