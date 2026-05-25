God, this is fun. There was a time where Nigel Farage was openly wooing Elon Musk, and the soon-to-be trillionaire used to be very vocal about his support for Reform. There were no concerns about political interference back then… but, now affiliations have changed, the Clacton MP is spitting feathers.

ALSO READ: Honeymoon over! Elon Musk tells Reform to REPLACE Nigel Farage as leader

Not a fan anymore? Nigel Farage in war of words with Elon Musk

He might be a bloke who has more money than anyone else on the planet, but Elon Musk remains chronically online. Over the last 24 hours, the 54-year-old has posted six separate Tweets signalling his support for Rupert Lowe, and the Restore Britain party.

After being unceremoniously kicked out of Reform last year, Lowe has established his own political vehicle – and already seems to be making an impact. Restore have won a smattering of council seats already, and new polling shows them on 7% in the Makerfield constituency.

The upcoming by-election in the region will pit Labour’s Andy Burnham against Reform’s Rob Kenyon, in what is seen as a potential stronghold for the latter. However, the aforementioned polling shows Labour leading Reform by just three points – making Restore’s impact a major one.

Why did Elon Musk and Nigel Farage fall out?

At the end of 2024, it was reported that Elon Musk was mulling a donation to Reform that could be worth approximately £100 million. But, just weeks after he met Nigel Farage at Mar-A-Lago, the Tesla CEO instead called for Rupert Lowe to replace Mr. Farage as Reform leader

The near-comical turn of events came as Farage and other Reform MPs put distance between themselves and Tommy Robinson, the convicted fraudster and known thug who is currently behind bars for breaking contempt of court laws. Musk is a fan, and this was the dividing line.

So, after all the flirting and courting Farage and Reform did with Musk, it poses a great irony that they are now upset someone else is getting all the attention. Speaking to The Telegraph on Sunday, Brexit’s biggest backer accused the DOGE architect of ‘splitting the British right’.

“Well, Andy Burnham will be delighted. Elon Musk has decided he will try to split the Right of British politics as best he can. This is supporting a party that’s one man with a social media account. Quite what he’s trying to achieve, I have no idea.” | Nigel Farage

Rupert Lowe vows to take the fight to Reform

On Monday morning, Rupert Lowe brushed off the criticism from his former colleague, branding Farage ‘arrogant’ in his assessment. He confirmed Restore will continue campaigning in Makerfield – and vowed there is more to come from his movement.

“Nigel Farage can arrogantly insult me over and over, but he has never been more wrong. Restore Britain is a team. This is a movement of millions of British patriots unlike anything that has ever been seen before.”

“This party isn’t about me, it never has been. It is about our members, our people, our home. Not me. Them. That is something he will never understand, and ultimately it’s why he will lose. The Restore Britain movement will win.” | Rupert Lowe