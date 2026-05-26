Reform UK’s Makerfield by-election candidate Robert Kenyon previously claimed women “can’t ref, drive or give directions” and get abortions for “vanity purposes.”

Kenyon, who is going up against Labour’s Andy Burnham in the crunch by-election next month, made the outrageous comments on an online rugby league fan forum in the 20210s.

The i Paper reports that he also declared “I’m sexist, sorry but I am.”

According to the publication, Kenyon also voiced anti-abortion views, saying that women get them for “vanity purposes” and use them as a “secondary form of contraception”.

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The 41-year-old self-employed plumber claimed that women rely on abortions so they “shag anyone they want.”

Meanwhile, the Independent reports that Kenyon also made degrading comments about English women’s bodies, saying they “don’t care” and “just walk around with their fat bellies and odd shapes pushing a pram at 16 in their PJ’s”.

The shocking revelations are the latest controversy to emerge over Kenyon’s social media history.

Last week, Reform and Kenyon faced scrutiny over offensive posts on X unearthed by campaign group Hope Not Hate.

Following Kenyon’s announcement as Reform’s candidate in Makerfield, it was noticed that his X account had been suspended for violating the platform’s rules.

Kenyon also faced questions over his Facebook account, where he had been friends with former British National Party organiser Gary Raikes.

Responding to the latest raft of unpleasant historic social media posts from Kenyon, Reform dismissed them as “locker room banter.”

Addressing the abortion comments, the party said abortion was a matter of conscience and that his comments were made before he was elected as a councillor in the 7 May local elections.

“These comments were made before Cllr Kenyon entered politics,” a spokesman told the i Paper. “Rob is perfectly entitled to his own personal opinions on abortion. In this country, this issue has always been a matter of conscience, regardless of which party a politician represents.

“Rob isn’t a polished, professional politician and doesn’t speak like one. That’s precisely why he’ll be a straight-talking, effective voice for normal working people in Makerfield.”

He made his abortion comments in 2019 on an online rugby league discussion forum



In further comments unearthed by the Independent, he argued women “can’t ref, drive or give directions”



A Reform UK spokesman said: “These comments were made before Cllr Kenyon entered politics.… — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 25, 2026

Labour Party chair Anna Turley has said the comments are proof that Kenyon isn’t fit for public office though.

She said: “Reform’s Robert Kenyon isn’t fit to represent Makerfield. It’s clear that if he was elected to Parliament, he’d want to strip away the protections in place to support women and their right to choose.”

She added: “Time and again, Nigel Farage and Reform prove they’re not on the side of women. The only way to stop Reform’s toxic politics taking hold in Makerfield is by voting for Labour’s Andy Burnham on Thursday 18 June.”