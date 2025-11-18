Donald Trump told a reporter to be “quiet piggy” after she asked about his name appearing in emails sent by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The shocking moment took place on November 14, just days before Trump performed a U-turn on his stance on the US government releasing all of its files on Epstein.

Last week, a cache of documents was released by House Democrats, which included emails in which Epstein mentions Trump.

In one email, the disgraced financier claims Trump spent time with one of his victims.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One following the release of the emails, Trump was asked by a Bloomberg journalist about his name being mentioned.

Trump claimed he had no idea what Epstein was on about when he wrote that the now-president knew about “the girls,” before saying he had a “very bad relationship” with Epstein.

As he tried to move onto another question, the reporter asked why he was opposed to the release of the Epstein files if there was nothing in there that would incriminate him.

At this point, Trump pointed at her and said: “Quiet, quiet piggy.”

The president has been slammed online for the comments, with many labelling it “disgusting” and misogynistic.

Trump had initially resisted calls for all government files relating to Epstein to be released.

But on Sunday evening he revered his stance, and urged Republican lawmakers to vote n favour of a bill that would compel the US government to publish all its documents on Epstein.

Epstein, a financier, was found dead in his New York prison cell in 2019, in what was later ruled a suicide. He was being held on charges of sex trafficking, having previously been convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.

The two criminal investigations into Epstein amassed a huge volume of documents including transcripts of interviews with victims and witnesses, and items confiscated from raids of his various properties. The material that has not yet been made public is often referred to as the Epstein files.