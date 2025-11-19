Jeffrey Epstein’s brother has claimed that the names of Republicans are being scrubbed from the Epstein files.

His claims come as the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to pass the bill, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Senate has fast-tracked the bill, meaning that it will go straight to Donald Trump’s desk for approval.

The bill would force the Justice Department to release all files on Epstein, and any information about his death.

Just one Republican representative voted against the bill, days after Trump called on House Republicans to release all of the Epstein files in a major U-turn on his previous position.

The President said the files should be released now “because we have nothing to hide”.

The U-turn in his position came after House Democrats leaked more than 20,000 pages of documents concerning paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, some of which mention Trump.

Epstein was found dead in a prison cell in New York in 2019, in what the coroner ruled a suicide. He was being held on charges of sex trafficking.

Trump has always denied any links to Epstein’s sex abuse or trafficking.

Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, has spoken out in a new interview with News Nation, and claimed that there is a reason the House has voted to release the files now.

“The reason they’re gonna be releasing these things, the reason for the flip is that they’re ‘sanitizing’ these files,” he alleged.

“There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out.”

Mark added that his information comes from a “pretty good source.”

He also alleged that the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, is participating in a cover up of his brother’s death.

“He was the one who said in his testimony ‘you know a suicide when you see one.’ I had a laugh. How many suicides has that j****** seen?”

Mark also addressed one of the leaked emails between him and his brother, which discussed a reference to alleged images of Trump “blowing Bubba.”

Depsite rumours that ‘Bubba’ may have been former US President Bill Clinton, Mark clarified to The Advocate that ‘Bubba’ is “not a public figure.”