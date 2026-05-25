You can always trust Mick Lynch to deliver a few home truths to the big beasts of British media. The former RMT boss used his interview with The Telegraph this week to hit out at what he sees as their tacit support for Reform and Nigel Farage.

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Mick Lynch hammers The Telegraph for ‘Reform favouring’

The Telegraph has garnered a reputation as a right-leaning publication, which traditionally favoured the Conservative Party. However, as the political sands continue to shift in the UK, critics argue that Reform are the new beneficiaries of this alignment.

It’s not just The Telegraph who have been accused of treating Reform favourably, though. GB News has come under fire in recent years, and the Liberal Democrats launched a formal challenge against the BBC for allegedly giving Mr Farage ‘preferential coverage’ in their news broadcasts.

Reform currently lead across all prominent opinion polls – but their share of the vote has dropped within the last 6-12 months. Hovering between 25-30%, their coalition of support lacks depth. One poll has estimated that they would LOSE a general election to Labour if Andy Burnham became Prime Minister.

Westminster Voting Intention [Burnham as Leader]:



LAB: 30% (+8)

RFM: 27% (-2)

CON: 20% (+1)

LDM: 11% (-2)

GRN: 7% (-4)

SNP: 3% (=)



Via @Moreincommon_, 15-19 May.

Changes w/ Standard VI. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 20, 2026

‘I do not trust Nigel Farage at all’

Speaking on Sunday, Mick Lynch made it clear that he believed a Nigel Farage premiership would ‘put the UK into the dark ages’, saying that it would further divide society on the issue of racism. He then turned his fire on The Telegraph, saying they were ‘preparing to become fully signed-up affiliates of Reform’

“I don’t trust Nigel Farage at all. He will unleash a torrent of racism and division which will put our society and our country into the dark ages if he achieves power. The Telegraph seems to be preparing itself to become a fully signed up affiliate of Reform, and all the racism and disunity it will cause”

“What I see coming out of The Telegraph every day is making space for racism – and racism is in the eye of the beholder. You are on the way to aligning Reform, and my prediction is that [The Telegraph] will support Reform at the next election.” | Mick Lynch