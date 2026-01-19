Vladimir Putin has reportedly been invited to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, the Kremlin has claimed.

Spokesman for the Russian government, Dmitry Peskov, has said that Putin is currently studying the proposal.

The statement from Russia is believed to be in reference to the Board of Peace that Donald Trump has set up to see the end of conflict in Gaza and its rebuilding.

The board is headed up by current US President Donald Trump, while the likes of former British PM Tony Blair sits on the council as an executive member.

Meanwhile, special envoy Steve Witkoff, US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also sit on the executive board.

Other members include the likes of Argentinian President Javier Milei, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Peskov said President Putin had “received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join this Peace Council”.

“At the moment, we are studying all the details of this proposal and hope to have contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances,” he added.

Trump has reportedly invited 60 countries to join the council, however permanent members will have to pay $1bn to fully join.

Keir Starmer has backed the plans, with the British PM saying on Monday: “We welcome President Trump’s focus on sustaining the ceasefire in Gaza and moving on to phase two. We are open to participating constructively in such efforts.”