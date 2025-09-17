Ed Miliband had a stunning response when he was asked about Elon Musk’s inflammatory comments on British politics.

Over the weekend, an estimated 110,000-150,000 people descended on London to take part in the Unite The Kingdom march, organised by former EDL leader Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Part of the protest saw Tesla CEO Musk send a video message to those present.

In the message to protestors at the march, the billlionaire said they must “either fight or die.”

He said: “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die. You either fight back or you die. And that’s the truth. It’s only a matter of time till that happens to towns and villages. It will spread. And no one will have any peace.”

“If you weren’t under massive attack then people should go about their business. But unfortunately, if the fight comes to you, you don’t have a choice, you have to fight, you have to rally all of the people to fight for the future. If this doesn’t happen there won’t be a future.”

The comments have been condemned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, and during an appearance on LBC this week, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was asked for his view on Musk.

When Andrew Marr asked Miliband for his reaction to Musk’s comments, the former Labour leader responded in no uncertain terms.

He said: “Who the hell is this guy, is my reaction! Just because you’re a billionaire, it doesn’t give you a right to come and tell us how to run our country.

“Look, as far as I can see, this guy is a publicity-seeking narcissist who is inciting violence on our streets.”

“Honestly, he should go back to running his car company, and as the Americans would say ‘butt out of our politics!”, Miliband added.

Ed Miliband reacts to Elon Musk’s comments: "Who the hell is this guy?" pic.twitter.com/mCpHoLXA5b — LBC (@LBC) September 15, 2025

Well said, Ed!